Tulsa city employees protest proposed pay cuts

Some Tulsa city employees are taking aim at the city over the proposed budget that includes pay cuts. <br><br>They took their protest outside the city council chambers Thursday night. The budget calls

By: News On 6

They took their protest outside the city council chambers Thursday night. The budget calls for a 2% cut to employees making more than $25,000 each year. That's in addition to the more than 2 Â½% already cut for the current fiscal year.



Employee Jason Marrs is married and the father of three. He's concerned about bills. So Marrs and other city employees hope their voices will be heard by the City Council as they work on the budget. â€œEverything in your life is increasing except for your pay, which is going down another 2%. I know the mayor can find another way, not cut our pay."



Councilors have until the end of June to sign off on a new budget for the next fiscal year. Another public comment period will be at their meeting, next week.