Tulsa County Jailer Jailed

A jailer at the Tulsa County jail is now in jail himself, after being arrested for giving marijuana and cigarettes to inmates. <br/><br/>Robert Wilson Junior is being held on $5,500 bond on complaints

By: News On 6

A jailer at the Tulsa County jail is now in jail himself, after being arrested for giving marijuana and cigarettes to inmates.



Robert Wilson Junior is being held on $5,500 bond on complaints of bringing drugs into a jail, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.



Wilson is now on administrative leave without pay.