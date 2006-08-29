OU's Paul Thompson says arm is near 100 percent

Tuesday, August 29th 2006, 10:57 am

By: News On 6

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) _ Oklahoma quarterback Paul Thompson says his arm is near 100 percent after experiencing some soreness and tiring soon after he moved back to quarterback.



Thompson says he hadn't thrown the football since January when he was moved back from receiver after Rhett Bomar was kicked off the team. OU coaches limited him to about 30 throws per practice early but he says he's now on a full quarterback schedule during practices.