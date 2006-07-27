Good News For Bixby Student Who Had His Golf Clubs Stolen

By: News On 6

Help for a young Bixby golfer who had his clubs stolen. Wednesday, the News on 6 told you about Josh Sallee. He's a Bixby golfer with hopes of playing on a college golf team. But his clubs were stolen at a weekend golf tournament in Broken Arrow while he was inside turning in his score card.



Larry Filkins saw the story and he just bought a new set of clubs and wants to give those clubs to Sallee. "I felt so bad for him. I can imagine what he felt like when he turned around and looked and his clubs were gone. I imagine it struck him pretty hard."



Other generous viewers have also called with offers to turn a bad situation into something positive.



News on 6 anchor Craig Day says when someone took Bixby golfer Josh Sallee's clubs, he was pretty down. Now his spirits are up again. "It's kind of touching you know. I'm stoked." He's stoked because the folks at Golf Illustrated Magazine heard about what happened and wanted to help. Josh Umholtz with Golf Illustrated Magazine: "Obviously this is our industry. I think it is important for us to support those in the industry. It's a lifestyle for us and obviously a lifestyle for him, so it was a great fit, a great match."



The bi-monthly magazine, published in Bixby, has a distribution of 300,000 copies worldwide. Golf Illustrated just started a "dream bag" feature, where the magazine works with manufacturers to give someone a dream bag, full of clubs and gear. The first recipient was a golfer serving in the military in Iraq.



Golf Illustrated now wants to help Josh. "We want to follow his career. This will be fun for us. To really kind of see how he does in college and see where his golf career takes him." Josh will now get his "dream bag", filled with the same clubs he once had, just in time to try to make a college team. Josh Sallee: "Thank you so much. They didn't have to do this. They don't know me. But something hit. I think there is a connection with golfers you know. I just appreciate it so much."



Josh's family is checking to make sure he won't violate any eligibility rules by accepting the gift.



He'll be featured in the October/November edition of Golf Illustrated.