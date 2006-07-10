Owasso Child Hit By A Car Returns Home

An Owasso family learns a summer safety lesson the hard way. A 5-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike. <br/><br/>News on 6 reporter Joshua Brakhage talked with the girlâ€™s parents.

By: News On 6

5-year-old Grace Bolay was riding her bike with a friend just a block from her house. Witnesses say she never saw the car coming for her. They say the car wasn't speeding, it's just that Grace was watching her friend, and not the traffic.



Dad was in the family's front yard, keeping an eye on 3-year-old Hunter when the accident happened. Mom was just getting back from the store. She was surprised to see ambulances in her neighborhood, and shocked to find it was her little girl they were helping.



Grace hit her head on the concrete, and was bleeding when they took her to the hospital. But she's back home Monday, with quite a few scrapes and bruises. Graceâ€™s mom Holly Bolay: "The doctors and the nurses just could not believe that a child could be hit by a car going 25 miles an hour and even live. And she had no broken bones at all, just some staples.â€



And the Bolays admit, it could have been much worse, especially since little Grace wasn't wearing a helmet. Her parents say she'll have one on before she ever gets on her next bike.