LeAnne Taylor

Thursday, December 6th 2007, 12:44 pm

By: News On 6

As a member of the News On 6 team and co-host of 6 In The Morning, LeAnne’s alarm goes off every weekday morning at 2:40 a.m. so she can get to work and wake you up. A Tulsa native and graduate of Oral Roberts University with a degree in Telecommunications, she has been on-air in Tulsa since 1984.

LeAnne is passionate about fighting breast cancer. As a survivor, she has been involved with Susan G. Komen for the Cure. She is past president of the Tulsa Affiliate and participates in the Race for the Cure. LeAnne was also the recipient of the “You Make A Difference” Award for making her private battle with breast cancer public. She was also given the “Promise of One” award for her continued efforts with Komen. In 2021, the Heartland Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences inducted LeAnne into the “Silver Circle”. The Silver Circle recognizes those who have "devoted a quarter of a century or more to the television industry, and who also have made a meaningful and significant contribution to broadcasting." LeAnne is also past president of the Tulsa Chapter of the Association of Women in Communications and a graduate of Leadership Tulsa. In June of 2014, LeAnne was named one of the Williams Women of Inspiration. LeAnne spends a great deal of time in the community where she often serves as emcee for a variety of non-profits.

LeAnne is crazy for doing Shutterfly and loves to play the card game known as Hand, Knee and Foot. She and her husband Andy are members of Asbury United Methodist Church where they are active in the Wesley Community. They love sharing time with their adult children, Rachel and Nick.