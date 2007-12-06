By: News On 6

Craig Day co-anchors three newscasts every weekday on News On 6.

You can see him on News On 6 at 5 p.m., News On 6 at 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. with with Lori Fullbright.

A native of Seminole, Oklahoma, Day is a fourth-generation Oklahoman. He is a distinguished alumni award winner in the Mass Communications department of East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma.

Before joining News On 6, Day worked for television stations in both Shreveport, Louisiana and Sherman, Texas. During his 27 year career, Day's reporting has been honored by the Oklahoma Association of Broadcasters, Oklahoma Associated Press, the Oklahoma chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists as well as organizations in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas. Day has also been nominated for 4 Emmy awards since joining News on 6 in four different categories: Breaking News, Spot News, General Assignment and Feature for reporting and has been recognized with multiple Redbud Awards from the Oklahoma Travel Industry Association for promoting the state of Oklahoma.

In 2014 Day was honored with Oklahoma Magazine's “best of the best” television personality. He has covered Hurricane Katrina, the Space Shuttle Columbia Disaster, I-40 Bridge Collapse, and tornados in Moore, Joplin and a number of other communities in Oklahoma.

Day also volunteers as a narrator for the Oklahoma Library for the Blind where he voices the magazines "Cowboys and Indians" and "Oklahoma Today."

Day is married with four children. He enjoys spending time with his family, reading, golf and trying to find the best barbecue restaurants around!