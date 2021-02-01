Monday, February 1st 2021, 7:42 am

Gathering Place Founding Executive Director To Take On New Role In Dallas

Tulsa's Gathering Place is applauding its founding executive director who is stepping away from the position after five years.

Tony Moore has been with Gathering Place from the beginning and has played a large part in building it into a world-class park that has gained international recognition, but will leave for a new job in Texas this spring.

Trinity Park Conservancy said it has named Moore its President and CEO. The non-profit said it is working to build Harold Simmons Park and transform the Trinity River into the natural gathering place for Dallas.

Tulsa’s Gathering Place shared its appreciation for Moore on social media, "You've worked tirelessly, providing tremendous leadership and guidance during our most critical years."

It added, “More importantly, you've helped create lasting, meaningful change in our community."

The Trinity Park Conservancy shared a news release where Moore said, "Parks are critical infrastructures that significantly impact the quality of life in our communities. We have seen this more than ever over the past year. The Trinity Park Conservancy has a vital civic mission, and Harold Simmons Park will have a lasting impact on this community, from both social and economic perspectives.”

The social media post by Tulsa’s Gathering Place suggests Moore will take on his new post in April.