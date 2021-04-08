Special Olympics Oklahoma Raises More than $100,000 From Virtual Polar Plunge

Special Olympics Oklahoma is using money raised through the popular polar plunge to help more than 12,000 Oklahomans. The organization raised $115,000 in 2021's Virtual Polar Plunge.

By: News On 6

-

Special Olympics Oklahoma is using money raised through the popular polar plunge to help more than 12,000 Oklahomans.

The organization raised $115,000 in 2021's Virtual Polar Plunge.

Every February, they challenge Oklahomans to plunge into frigid water to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics athletes.

People were encouraged to post videos of their plunge online this year.



