Night Light Tulsa Returns To Serve Resources & Connection To Homeless Population

A nonprofit that serves Tulsa's homeless population is ready to get back to work after the pandemic put one of their weekly events on hold.

-

A nonprofit that serves Tulsa's homeless population is ready to get back to work after the pandemic put one of their weekly events on hold.

"We are a nonprofit organization here in Tulsa that has multiple programs, but today we are really excited because we get to start our Night Light Tulsa program back," said Sarah Grounds, Executive Director of City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma and Night Light Tulsa.

Before the pandemic, every Thursday night, Night Light Tulsa volunteers would set up a small city of resources for the homeless under a bridge in downtown Tulsa.

"It has been almost eight years now, so this has been the longest we have not been out in that eight years. I think prior to COVID, we had only missed one time," said Grounds.

They hand out tangible resources like hot meals and clothes, but Grounds said this night is truly about connection.

"We believe in the importance of meaningful relationships to restore community and that is what happens under that bridge," said Ground.

Their outreach to people struggling with homelessness didn't stop when the pandemic started, but this event paused to keep everyone safe. Now with vaccines rolling out, the program is coming back slowly.

"I feel like it is this reunion I am just really excited to have," said Grounds.

There is an immense sense of joy Grounds said she feels as she packs donations into the truck volunteers will bring downtown. There are also thoughts of those people who won't be able to show up tonight - the volunteers and guests who died from COVID-19 in the past year.

"We are going to take a moment tonight and just honor them. One of the things I love about Night Light is people are known, they are seen, and they are loved and so once they are gone that doesn't change," said Grounds. "When I think about the people who I get to spend my Thursday nights with or have over the last eight years, I just think of this abundant generosity on both sides, the connection of human to human, heart to heart and it has changed my life."

To learn more and get involved, visit the website here.