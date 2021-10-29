Daily Pledge: Sterling Hale

Ukrainian Orphan Hosted By Tulsa Family Rescued, Safe In Poland

News On 6 has a happy update to a story about a Tulsa family who hosted an orphan from Ukraine: The family got her the help needed to escape to safety. Alan and Jennifer Page said someone saw the News On 6 report from February 25 and connected them to an intelligence group with evacuation operations in Ukraine. In a virtual interview, 22-year-old Svitlana Kovernyuk said if it was not for her Oklahoma family, she would still be living in fear.