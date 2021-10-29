×
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, October 29th 2021, 6:44 am
By:
News On 6
Daily Pledge: Sterling Hale
Sterling Hale leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Daily Pledge: Sterling Hale
News On 6
Sterling Hale leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Daily Pledge: Sterling Hale
News On 6
Sterling Hale leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Taste Test Tuesday: Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce
News On 6
This week the Six In The Morning Team tries out some Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce from Whataburger>
Taste Test Tuesday: Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce
News On 6
This week the Six In The Morning Team tries out some Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce from Whataburger>
First Omicron Variant Case Detected In Oklahoma
News On 6
The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma.
First Omicron Variant Case Detected In Oklahoma
News On 6
The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma.
Daily Pledge: Mrs. Mackey's Pre-K3 Class
News On 6
Mrs. Mackey's pre-k class from Legacy Christian School recites the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, December 16.
Daily Pledge: Mrs. Mackey's Pre-K3 Class
News On 6
Mrs. Mackey's pre-k class from Legacy Christian School recites the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, December 16.
Daily Pledge: Sterling Hale
News On 6
Sterling Hale leads us in Friday's Daily Pledge.
Taste Test Tuesday: Whataburger Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce
News On 6
This week the Six In The Morning Team tries out some Spicy Ketchup Hot Sauce from Whataburger>
First Omicron Variant Case Detected In Oklahoma
News On 6
The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Oklahoma.
Daily Pledge: Mrs. Mackey's Pre-K3 Class
News On 6
Mrs. Mackey's pre-k class from Legacy Christian School recites the pledge of allegiance on Thursday, December 16.
Daily Pledge: Kaylee Cornell
News On 6
Kaylee Cornell recites the pledge of allegiance for Wednesday, December 15.
Daily Pledge: Charlie Pearl
News On 6
Charlie Pearl, 5 years old, recites the Pledge of Allegiance on Tuesday, December 14.
Top Headlines
TU Forward Temira Poindexter Maintains Family Name On The Basketball Court
Daniel Hawk
Having a legacy is what every basketball player hopes to achieve. Tulsa’s Temira Poindexter's father, Ray, was a star in the mid 90's. Temira isn't that far behind him now.
Meth Found In Car During Tulsa Traffic Stop, Federal Agents Investigating
News On 6
Federal agents said they've taken up to four pounds of meth off the streets. Tulsa Police tried to pull a car over near north 15th and Denver, but the driver sped off and turned onto a dead-end street.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Pay Raise Bill Heads to Senate Floor
Feliz Romero
A House bill aimed at raising OHP trooper salaries by 35% will now be heard in the Senate.
Ukrainian Orphan Hosted By Tulsa Family Rescued, Safe In Poland
Chinh Doan
News On 6 has a happy update to a story about a Tulsa family who hosted an orphan from Ukraine: The family got her the help needed to escape to safety. Alan and Jennifer Page said someone saw the News On 6 report from February 25 and connected them to an intelligence group with evacuation operations in Ukraine. In a virtual interview, 22-year-old Svitlana Kovernyuk said if it was not for her Oklahoma family, she would still be living in fear.
TSA: More Than 6,000 Guns Found At Airport Checkpoints In 2021
Brian Dorman
Last year more guns were caught at airport checkpoints than ever before according to the Transportation Security Administration. More than 6,000 were seized nationwide and TSA says 86 percent of them were loaded.
BAPD: Silver Alert For 65-Year-Old Man Diagnosed With Dementia, PTSD
News On 6
A silver alert has been issued by Broken Arrow Police for a 65-year-old man diagnosed with Dementia and PTSD. Wayne Edward Violet left his residence at approximately 9am on March 16th, 2022 and has not yet returned home.
