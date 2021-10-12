Teen Hospitalized After Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex

By: Gabe Castillo

Police say a 19-year-old is in the hospital on Tuesday morning after he was shot four times at a Tulsa apartment complex. Tulsa police are now searching for the individual responsible.

According to police, officers received a call about a shooting at the Savannah Landing Apartments near 61st and Riverside around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers on the scene say they found a 19-year-old who had been shot in the face and several times in the torso.

According to police, the victim was shot in a breezeway and he then went back to a nearby apartment.

Police say they believe five or six shots were fired from a small-caliber handgun.

Police are currently unsure who the shooter was targeting, but believe that the victim had stepped in front of his sister to shield her from the gunfire.

"To what all the witnesses are telling us he actually stepped in front of his sister as his sister ran up the stairs and took all the rounds," said Cpt. Jarrod Hart with the Tulsa Police. "So we're unsure who he was shooting at, who the shooter was shooting at if he was the target at this time, obviously we're doing an investigation and working the crime scene."

Police say they are still in the early stages of the investigation and will be looking for any security camera video that may provide details on the shooting.