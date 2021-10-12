City Of Sand Springs Appoints New Fire Chief

By: Gabe Castillo

The City of Sand Springs announced the appointment of Justin Hall as the city's new Fire Chief.

Chief Hall's career in fire service began in 1995 when he began serving as a volunteer. Hall took on a paid position with the Catoosa Fire Department in 2001 and in 2005 he joined the Sand Springs Fire Department serving as both Vice-President and President of the IAFF before being selected to serve as the Deputy Fire Chief in 2011.

Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter said, “I have always had the utmost respect for Chief Hall and his dedication to service. His constant attention to the safety of our community and his loyalty to the men and women with which he serves, stand out as the major reasons that he has been selected for this responsibility.”

Chief Hall will replace Fire Chief Mike Wood following his retirement earlier in the year.

Hall will take office on Saturday, October 16 and will be ceremonially sworn into the office at the Sand Springs City Council meeting on Monday, October 25 at 6 p.m.