6 In The Morning Team Announces Winner Of The 'Kiss The Pig' Competition

The results are in and it's time to pucker up!

By: News On 6

The 6 in the Morning team is the official winner of the Kiss The Pig competition.

Due to generous donations, News On 6 raised $9,680 for Food for Kids.

That includes a dollar-for-dollar match from the Masonic Charity Foundation.

This year, you got to vote for which team would kiss a pig. The vote was between the morning team or the evening team. A greater number of people voted for the morning team so, that means LeAnne, Alan, Tess and Dave will pucker up and kiss a pig.

Stay tuned to News On 6 to see it live on air next week!