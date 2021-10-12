6 In The Morning Team Announces Winner Of The 'Kiss The Pig' Competition

The results are in and it's time to pucker up!

Tuesday, October 12th 2021, 10:42 am

By: News On 6


TULSA, Oklahoma -

The results are in and it's time to pucker up!

The 6 in the Morning team is the official winner of the Kiss The Pig competition.

Due to generous donations, News On 6 raised $9,680 for Food for Kids.

That includes a dollar-for-dollar match from the Masonic Charity Foundation.

This year, you got to vote for which team would kiss a pig. The vote was between the morning team or the evening team. A greater number of people voted for the morning team so, that means LeAnne, Alan, Tess and Dave will pucker up and kiss a pig.

Stay tuned to News On 6 to see it live on air next week!
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

October 12th, 2021

October 19th, 2021

November 30th, 2020

October 16th, 2020

Top Headlines

March 31st, 2024

March 31st, 2024

March 31st, 2024

March 31st, 2024