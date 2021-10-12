6 In The Morning Team Announces Winner Of The 'Kiss The Pig' Competition

Tuesday, October 12th 2021, 10:42 am
The results are in and it's time to pucker up!
The 6 in the Morning team is the official winner of the Kiss The Pig competition.
Due to generous donations, News On 6 raised $9,680 for Food for Kids.
That includes a dollar-for-dollar match from the Masonic Charity Foundation.
This year, you got to vote for which team would kiss a pig. The vote was between the morning team or the evening team. A greater number of people voted for the morning team so, that means LeAnne, Alan, Tess and Dave will pucker up and kiss a pig.
Stay tuned to News On 6 to see it live on air next week!
