Showers Will Redevelop Around Tulsa

By: Gabe Castillo

Update 1:15 p.m. October 27, 2021

Additional showers & storms will redevelop Wednesday afternoon, with the heaviest activity east of Tulsa. A few storms on Wednesday afternoon in the state's eastern counties could produce some strong gusty winds.

Update 9:31 a.m. October 27, 2021

A soggy morning continues across Green Country as widespread rains slowly move across the state.

Meteorologist Travis Meyer says areas west of Tulsa can expect to dry out later in the day on Wednesday, but more storms could arrive later in the afternoon.

Update 5:08 a.m. October 27, 2021

Meteorologist Alan Crone says strong storms moving east across the I-40 corridor. According to Alan, this storm has produced wind gusts as strong as 64 mph at McAlester Airport.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect for Northeastern Oklahoma, but many parts of the state are waking up to rain.

This line of storms could drop off around 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday and pick back up later in the afternoon.

Update 4:00 a.m. October 27, 2021

Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz continues to follow a line of rain-storms moving through Green Country at around 10 mph.

This line of storms currently stretches from southeastern parts of Kansas into northern parts of Texas. More severe areas of this storm are located toward the southern edge.

The slow-moving storms entering the Tulsa metro are not currently severe. Stephen Nehrenz says rain may not reach parts of eastern Tulsa until sunrise on Wednesday morning.

Areas south of I-40, facing slightly more instability, could still see parts of this storm produce severe weather.

Update 3:0 a.m. October 27, 2021

Storms that moved in from southeast Oklahoma are moving through parts of Green Country on Wednesday Morning. This line of storms produced weak tornadoes in several parts of the northwest side of the Oklahoma City metro leaving hundreds without power.

The storms first entered the area around 3 a.m. moving east-northeast at around 40 to 50 mph.

Meteorologist Alan Crone says this storm's leading edge has the potential to produce heavy winds near 40 to 50 mph.

