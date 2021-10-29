Dual Threat Weapon Andrew Carney Leads Collinsville

Collinsville Andrew Carney has been an offensive weapon for the Cards. The dual-threat player can do it all but has even had to deal with some adversity along the way this season.

By: News On 6

-

Collinsville Andrew Carney has been an offensive weapon for the Cards.

The dual-threat player can do it all but has even had to deal with some adversity along the way this season. Coming back from an injury can be easier said than done. Especially when your legs are what make you a superstar on the field. Collinsville's Andrew Carney was sidelined for four games this season due to a sprained MCL but that injury never Said his confidence

"I think them seeing me not just giving up helped them and telling them I was going to be back they had my back,” said, Collinsville Dual Threat Athlete Andrew Carney.

Carney has been the heart and soul for the cardinal offense playing both quarterbacks and running back but what if I told you that him becoming a superstar came from a different sport?

"Growing up I played soccer up until I was about 10 I always had that working with my footwork," said, Carney.

The miles he picked up on the pitch with running translated over to football and has head coach Kevin Jones convinced he will go down in history as one of the best that has ever played for Collinsville.

"Without a doubt, he is one or two quarterbacks that we have ever had here I mean he is phenomenal," said, Collinsville Head Coach Kevin Jones.