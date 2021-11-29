Monday, November 29th 2021, 4:17 pm

By: David Prock

Most Wanted: U.S. Marshal's Searching For Carlos Banegas

UPDATE: Most Wanted Suspect Arrested In Tulsa

U.S. Marshals need your help finding this week's "Most Wanted" fugitive.

Carlos Banegas is wanted for violating federal probation after being released from prison. Marshals say Banegas has a violent history involving drug and gun violations.

Banegas is 31 years old, about 5 foot 9, and weighs 210 pounds. Banegas also has brown hair and brown eyes, and several tattoos.

He was last seen in the Tulsa area. If you have any information for Marshals call their tip line at 1-866-4-WANTED.