Man Killed In Deadly Crash Along I-44 Identified By OHP Troopers


Wednesday, December 1st 2021, 8:33 am

By: Gabe Castillo


ROGERS COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers have identified a driver killed in a deadly crash along I-44 on Wednesday morning.

According to troopers, 43-year-old Tony Wright was traveling westbound on I-44, near 165th East Avenue in the city limits of Catoosa, when he drove off the road and struck a Toyota traveling in the opposite direction.

Troopers say Wright was pinned by his vehicle until the Catoosa Fire Department rescued him using an extrication tool.

Wright was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

There is currently no word on the condition of the other driver involved in the crash.


This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.

