Human Remains Found Inside Abandoned Home After Early-Morning House Fire

By: Gabe Castillo

-

An investigation is underway after human remains were found inside an abandoned house that caught fire early Friday morning, according to Tulsa Police.

Police say the fire broke out at a home near East 5th Street and South Utica Avenue.

According to police, after the fire was put out, firefighters did a secondary search of the home and found the remains of a woman in a back bedroom.

The body found was heavily decomposed and police say that the house fire was not the cause of death.

Police say an investigation is now underway to determine how the woman died.

The Tulsa Fire Department is also conducting an investigation into what caused the fire.





This is a developing story, stay with News On 6 for the latest updates.



