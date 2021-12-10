Authorities Seek Help In Search For Missing Sulphur Woman


Friday, December 10th 2021, 7:12 am

By: Gabe Castillo


SULPHUR, Oklahoma -

Law enforcement officers are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Sulphur woman.

Sulphur Police, alongside the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), are investigating the disappearance of 49-year-old Vicky Vernon.

Vernon was last seen at her home near the 1200 block of West Atoka in Sulphur on November 29.

Authorities say Vernon was involved in an injury accident along Highway 110 in Davis on the day of her disappearance. Officials say it is currently unclear if the accident is related to her disappearance.

Vernon stands 5’5” tall, weighs 150 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vicky Vernon is asked to call the OSBI at (800)-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

You can remain anonymous.
