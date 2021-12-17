OHP Troopers Identify Passenger Killed In Crash Along OK-33

Friday, December 17th 2021, 2:45 pm
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) has identified a victim killed in an accident eastbound along OK-33 on Tuesday night.
According to Troopers, 43-year-old Chancie Nuytens was riding as a passenger on a Kawasaki motorcycle when she and the driver were involved in a crash with a GMC Yukon around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The driver, who Troopers identified as 45-year-old Justin Schultz, was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries following the crash.
Troopers say the driver of the GMC Yukon was not injured in the crash.
Currently, it is unclear what led to the accident.
This is a developing story, stay with News on 6 for the latest updates.
