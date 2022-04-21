List Of Earth Day Events Across Oklahoma 2022

Earth Day 2022 is Friday, April 22, and there are a number of happenings celebrating the annual event in Oklahoma.
Earth Day 2022 Walkups: Myriad Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m. to noon, Oklahoma City.
Tulsa Earth Day Celebration happens Friday and Saturday at Guthrie Green.
City Of Ponca City Earth Day Celebration is happening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Gym.
Earth Day Clean Up at Nichols Park in Henryetta.
Earth Day: Invest In Our Planet, Friday 2-5 p.m. at the Spiro Public Library.
On Saturday, Oklahoma's Biggest Earth Day Celebration will happen from 3-7 p.m. from Guthrie Green in Tulsa.
On Sunday, the Norman Earth Day Festival will happen from noon to 5 p.m. at Andrews Park.