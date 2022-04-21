List Of Earth Day Events Across Oklahoma 2022

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 2:31 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

Earth Day 2022 is Friday, April 22, and there are a number of happenings celebrating the annual event in Oklahoma.

Earth Day 2022 Walkups: Myriad Botanical Gardens, 10 a.m. to noon, Oklahoma City.

Tulsa Earth Day Celebration happens Friday and Saturday at Guthrie Green.

City Of Ponca City Earth Day Celebration is happening 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Unity Gym.

Earth Day Clean Up at Nichols Park in Henryetta.

Earth Day: Invest In Our Planet, Friday 2-5 p.m. at the Spiro Public Library.

On Saturday, Oklahoma's Biggest Earth Day Celebration will happen from 3-7 p.m. from Guthrie Green in Tulsa.

On Sunday, the Norman Earth Day Festival will happen from noon to 5 p.m. at Andrews Park.