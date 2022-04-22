Tulsa Police Arrest 2 Juveniles In Connection To Serial Carjackings

Thursday, April 21st 2022, 10:13 pm

Tulsa police arrested two teenagers accused of committing a string of carjackings. Officers said the carjackings happened all over Tulsa on Thursday.

Tulsa Police say they caught the two teens after they led officers on a chase. The chase began after they carjacked two people at gunpoint and tried to carjack a third person.

Investigators said the first carjacking happened around 4 a.m. at a convenience store near 21st and Garnett. Officers said the two teens took a woman's truck. “Suspects robbed a female at gunpoint, took her vehicle," said Lt. Justin Ritter, Tulsa Police Department.

Tulsa Police said while they were looking for her truck, they received a call about a carjacking near 31st and Memorial. “Suspect vehicle in this carjacking is the black truck that was stolen in the first carjacking," said Lt. Justin Ritter, Tulsa Police Department.

Police said the juveniles were unsuccessful and didn’t get anything from the second victim. As police investigated, they were called out for a third carjacking; this time near 51st and Sheridan.

Officers said the suspects robbed another woman at gunpoint at a QuikTrip, and drove off with her car. By that point, police knew the carjackings were connected.

Officers called in the police helicopter to help search for the stolen car. “Officers ended up finding in the area of 31st and memorial. Verified that it was the vehicle taken in the robbery," Lt. Ritter explained.

Police said there was a short chase before the suspects crashed the car in a ditch near 41st and Mingo. Officers said the two suspects jumped out and tried to run, but officers caught them.

"Pretty fortunate that we were able to catch these guys today. They just kept hitting one after another don’t really see any reason that they would’ve stopped," said Lt. Ritter.