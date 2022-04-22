Owasso Public Schools Hosts Job Fair Ahead Of Next School Year

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 5:56 am

Owasso Public Schools is hosting a job fair on Saturday in an effort to recruit new teachers to the district for the next school year. The district currently has openings for more than 20 certified positions for the upcoming 2022-23 school year, ranging from elementary to high school.

The district says all building site principals will be in attendance for the job fair, so candidates will have the opportunity to meet their new boss. Owasso Schools says the turnover is not necessarily out of the ordinary; many teachers are retiring while others are taking new jobs or staying home with family.

Lisa Johnson, the Director of Human Resources for the school district, says the district is offering the highest total compensation package for first-year teachers in the Tulsa area. The meet and greet is also the district’s way of stepping outside of the box to attract candidates in a demanding market.

“We were looking at ways to be creative without recruiting efforts,” said Johnson. “While I understand that other districts have done the same thing, we can no longer post jobs on our website and expect people to apply, we have to be creative in our recruiting efforts.”

The job fair is happening on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Education Service Center. The district also has ongoing openings for support staff, including bus drivers and child nutrition workers.