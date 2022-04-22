Deputies Search For Suspect Accused Of Setting Early-Morning Fire In Washington County

Friday, April 22nd 2022, 9:39 am

By: News On 6

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect who they say set fire to a home in Ramona, Oklahoma on Thursday morning.

Authorities say it all started around 8 a.m. near North 3952 Road and West 3100 Road when deputies were advised of a disturbance in the area.

According to deputies, a man broke into the home through a window and threatened the resident inside. Deputies say the resident called 911 and shortly after calling, noticed that the home had been set on fire.

Deputies say the suspect fled from the scene before deputies arrived. The person inside of the home was able to escape the blaze, but a family pet perished.

Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies say a suspect has been established and deputies are working with the District Attorney's office to secure an arrest warrant.

Deputies are investigating the case alongside the State Fire Marshall’s Office and local fire departments.

Authorities have not yet identified the suspect or the victim.