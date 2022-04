Saturday, April 23rd 2022, 2:31 pm

By: News On 6

OHP: Wagoner County Man Dies In Collision With Vehicle

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified a man who died in an auto-pedestrian accident early Saturday morning.

The collision happened just after midnight on East 690 Road in Wagoner County.

Authorities said the pedestrian, 40-year-old Avery Rogers, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

OHP said it is investigating the cause of the collision.