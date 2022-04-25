Sooners Run-Rule Jayhawks, Sweep Series

Sunday, April 24th 2022, 8:07 pm

By: OU Athletics

The Oklahoma baseball team put an emphatic exclamation on its series sweep of Kansas with a 24-4 victory in seven innings Sunday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

The Sooners (25-13, 7-5 Big 12) exploded for nine runs in the second inning – all with two outs – and led 19-4 after four innings. OU registered 14 hits and drew 11 walks in the game. For the weekend, Oklahoma totaled 46 runs on 46 hits and 26 walks, outscoring the Jayhawks (16-23, 2-10 Big 12) 46 to 12.

Blake Robertson notched six RBIs on two hits, including a three-run home run, to increase his series totals to 11 hits and 11 RBIs. Peyton Graham, who tallied 10 hits and eight RBIs in the series, had three hits and drove in four runs on Sunday. Tanner Tredaway led the team with four hits and recorded four RBIs in the game.

Nine players scored at least one run in the game, and four players scored four runs: Graham, Robertson, John Spikerman and Kendall Pettis. The top four batters in the OU lineup (Spikerman, Graham, Robertson, Tredaway) combined for 10 hits, 14 RBIs and 14 runs. Jimmy Crooks hit a three-run home run, Wallace Clark went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Hudson Polk had two RBIs.