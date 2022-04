Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:31 am

By: News On 6

A Haskell County Deputy is recovering after he was involved in a rollover accident on Sunday night.

According to the sheriff's office, Deputy Cody Boston was responding to a two-car accident when the crash occurred.

Officials say Deputy Boston was trapped inside his unit before several good Samaritans rescued him.

The deputy suffered only minor injuries and is expected to be alright.