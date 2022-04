Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:57 am

By: News On 6

A Tulsa County jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter for the death of a man in Collinsville in 2020.

Jurors convicted Levi Cobbler in the death of Robert Henderson the third.

On Thanksgiving morning 2020, a friend went to check on Henderson at his home, and Cobbler answered the door. Police say they then found Henderson dead.

The jury recommended a 28-year sentence for Cobbler.