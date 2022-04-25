City Of Tulsa Announces Initiative To Improve Public Golf Courses

Monday, April 25th 2022, 6:05 pm

As the eyes of the golf world prepare to focus in on Tulsa next month, city leaders are making a new commitment to the sport in town. On Monday afternoon, Mayor GT Bynum and others, announced new efforts to improve the four municipal golf courses in Tulsa; two at Mohawk Park and two at Page Belcher. "We are immediately stepping our game when it comes to maintenance," said Bynum.

The new public-private partnership and fundraising campaign will use both donations and city funds. The city council has approved matching donations up to a million dollars for capital improvements to the courses.

That funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. "Our challenge to the community was we want to make this two million dollars in improvements to our facilities," said Bynum.

On Monday, The PGA of America through its foundation PGA REACH, announced it will donate $250,000 to kickstart the campaign.

The organization's goal is to provide inclusive programming and expand the game to new people. "We're excited to see that come to life here in Tulsa through this important project," said Kenny Sims, with PGA REACH.

The city said renewed interest in golf during the pandemic has led to more business. In 2021, 111,000 rounds of golf were played at the four courses, and for the first time in a long time, the courses turned a profit.

These new funds will go to major improvements on the grounds, including repairs to bunkers, cart paths, new sod, irrigation improvements and bridge repairs.

To donate, the city has set up a page through the Tulsa Community Foundation. Click here to access the donation page.