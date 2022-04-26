Family Heartbroken After Missing Woman's Body Found

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:25 pm

The family of a missing Tulsa woman said their hopes of a happy ending were dashed today, when they learned she had been killed and buried in a shallow grave. Police said the remains were Tyra Whitaker, a woman missing since January. Prosecutors have filed a new murder charge against the man suspected of killing her.

Tyra Whitaker's aunt, Renee McCaskill, said the past few months have been a roller coaster. They are both devastated and relieved, but mostly, they want her to be remembered for the way she lived her life, instead of how she died.

"Her life was taken, but she was so much more than somebody whose life was taken at the hands of a person," said Renee McCaskill. Tyra went missing in January, and was last seen with Terryl Brooks, who was later accused of killing two other women.

Police have now confirmed remains found in a shallow grave last Thursday are Tyra's. Police said at least their findings gives her family some much needed answers.

Renee said they don't want Tyra to be remembered as a victim, but for her beautiful soul. "Victims are sometimes seen as weak, and they get lost in the shuffle, and we don't want Tyra to ever be lost," she said.

Renee said the family will now focus on taking care of Tyra's young son and making sure he always knows how much his mom loved him.

"We definitely have grief and sorrow, but we don't have to worry if she's hungry, we don't have to worry if someone is harming her continuously, so if you call that peace then I guess we have peace," she said.

The family said they deeply appreciate the support they have received from the community and the Tulsa Police Department.