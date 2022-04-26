Ottawa County Assistant DA Charged With Bribery, FBI Investigates

Monday, April 25th 2022, 9:41 pm

By: News On 6

An Ottawa County Assistant District Attorney is charged with bribery for trying to get a woman to have sex with him in return for help on her case. The FBI said Daniel Girardi received sexual favors from defendants in exchange for special treatment with their cases.

Agents said a confidential source asked Girardi for help with a child custody case, and he agreed to help her. Agents said the two had a week-long series of text messages to set up their meeting. Documents said when Girardi showed up at the address to meet the woman, agents arrested him.