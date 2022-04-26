Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 5:42 am

OTA To Hold Public Meeting To Provide Information On Gilcrease Turnpike Construction

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority is holding a public meeting on Tuesday night so people can learn more about an upcoming project and how it will impact them.

The meeting will give updates on the Gilcrease Turnpike, which would connect Highway 412 with I-44.

Construction on the turnpike started back in January of 2020 and the completed project would be five miles long.

OTA says it would help relieve traffic in the area and that the road would provide a direct route to downtown Tulsa.

But some residents say they’re frustrated with the project because they don’t want to to pay tolls on roads they travel all the time.

Anyone with questions is encouraged to come to Tuesday night's meeting.

It starts at 6 p.m. at the Chandler Park Community Center and is expected to last two hours.