Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. Addresses United Nations

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 8:17 am

By: News On 6

Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. spoke at the United Nations on Monday.

Hoskin addressed the Permanent Forum on indigenous issues about the tribe's efforts to preserve its language, including the new Durbin Feeling language center.

"We are not only learning the language from our elders, we are helping them lead lives of dignity by improving their quality of life. We are building language villages, where the language is spoken by families organically. We are increasing our investment across all of these efforts. Our strategies are working," said Principal Chief Hoskin.

Currently, fewer than 2,000 people can speak Cherokee fluently.