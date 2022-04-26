Family Of Sgt. Craig Johnson Shares Emotional Testimony Ahead Of David Ware Sentencing

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:20 pm

The prosecution called the widow and son of Sergeant Craig Johnson to the stand on Tuesday to give their victim impact statements.

Kristie Johnson said in her written statement that Johnson’s death has given her and her family anxiety with everyday tasks, made them miss large amounts of school and work, and her family has even gotten messages of hate and bullying. Her son said he used to do everything with his dad. He said he misses holidays with him and helping around the house.

He told the court he remembers thinking someone killed his dad, and that one man’s actions cause the whole community to fall. The defense questioned Johnson’s widow, bringing up that the couple had previously filed for divorce and went living together at the time of the shooting.

The state also just showed the body cam video of an officer who tried to help Sergeant Johnson on the scene.

In the video, you can hear the officer yelling “stay with me Sarge, stay with me, keep breathing” as you can hear Johnson screaming in pain. Ware has a blank look on his face during the testimonies and the video, while some jury members were emotional.

The state has now rested its case for aggravation and the jury excused for lunch. Once they return the defense will begin their case against the death penalty option before the jury goes to deliberations to decide wares punishment.