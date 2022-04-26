Gilcrease Extension Concerns To Be Addressed At OTA Holding Community Meeting

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 12:59 pm

People who live in the Berryhill community are hoping to get some answers Tuesday night from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority about the new Gilcrease Turnpike.

OTA said they are still working out the exact rates for the tolls, but one Berryhill business owner said any charge for the Berryhill exits is too much.

Mary Colebrook's business is right next to the new highway and she's frustrated with the changes.

"It will definitely impact our business with the fact that people have to wind around four or five different ways to get here," said Colebrook.

She said she originally voted to pass the proposed Gilcrease Expressway that didn't include tolls. The OTA said tolls have always been included since they got involved with the project. OTA said their involvement means the road will be built faster.

“It would be more than 20 years to be built in less than five. The moment OTA became involved and we say this in our public meetings and on our website driving forward, that it was going to be a toll road because OTA doesn’t operate on state tax and state revenue," said James Poling.

Poling said they are hoping to address concerns at the public meeting.

Colebrook said her biggest concern with the tolls is how it will affect businesses.

“It doesn’t look good for us. As our business you know it could shut us down. We’ve been here 30 years. I’ve lived in Berryhill since 72 so it’s going to really impact the neighborhood," said Colebrook.



