Weapon Found Near Grave Where Missing Woman Was Found

Tulsa Police found a gun on Tuesday close to the shallow grave where Tyra Whitaker was buried near I-44 and 129th East Avenue
According to police, the TPD Dive Team found the gun while searching a nearby pond. Investigators say the gun has not been officially linked to the murder and that the dive team is continuing to search the pond. Prosecutors have since charged 22-year-old Terryl Brooks with Tyra's murder.
Brooks is also accused of killing two other women this year.