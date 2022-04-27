TPD Dive Team Recovers Gun Near Where Missing Woman's Remains Were Found

Tuesday, April 26th 2022, 10:26 pm

Tulsa Police recovered a gun near where Tyra Whitaker was found buried in a shallow grave in East Tulsa. Prosecutors have charged Terryl Brooks with murder for killing Whittaker, along with two other women.

The Dive Team found the gun very close to where they found Tyra Whitaker's remains, but they won't know if it's the murder weapon until it goes to the crime lab for tests.

"You couldn't see your hand in front of your face," said Lt. Justin Farley, TPD Dive Team. "This pond is like the nastiest pond you ever want to be in. Like you never want to be in this kind of water."

Lieutenant Justin Farley said his team is meticulous and sometimes the job can be unnerving. They search by lying flat and using their hands, arms, and feet to feel along the bottom with a rope as their guide.

"We're very concerned about safety. There's a lot of things in the water that can hurt you," said Lt. Farley.

The search for evidence in a case involving the murder of Tyra Whitaker continues. "Over the course of the three cases that are all tied to this one suspect, yeah, there's been quite a bit of evidence and you know we don't give up. We'll leave no stone unturned nor any puddle unsplashed trying to get justice," said Lt. Brandon Watkins, TPD.

The Dive Team found a handgun on Tuesday while searching a pond near where Tyra Whitaker was found dead in a shallow grave last week. Farley said they've taken measurements and pictures of the gun, and believe it's been there for several days -- possibly months.

"As soon as they're exposed to air, they start to rust, so we left that gun in the pond water as we put it in a small plastic container so that we could preserve that as evidence," said Lt. Farley.

"They do things so methodically and they do it so, you know, painstakingly slow that I don't envy them, their job, but they're incredibly good at what they do," said Lt. Watkins. "This is at least the 4th or 5th time we've called them out to help us in a murder investigation. There's literally no place that they won't go digging around in to try to help us out."

There's nine trained team members. Someone uses ropes to guide the diver, another supplies air, someone is in charge of talking to the diver, while others gather tanks and secure evidence. The Tulsa Fire Department helps decontaminate the diver after the search.

"We're here to provide closure. You know, if we can provide a piece of evidence that may break a case that's very important," said Lt. Farley. Lieutenant Farley said this is a grueling process and they'll likely be back tomorrow to finish searching the pond.