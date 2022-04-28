TCSO: Gun Fired at Tulsa Dream Center, No One Hit, Two in Custody

Thursday, April 28th 2022, 12:11 pm

By: David Prock, News On 6

Two teenage boys are in custody after Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office deputies said a gun went off at the Tulsa Dream Center Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said thankfully no one was shot, and everyone is expected to be OK. The Tulsa Dream Center is closed for the rest of the day, with no after-school programs, while the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office investigates what happened.

Deputies said they learned two teenage boys, who were in their GED class, stepped out to either a hallway or the bathroom when a gun went off. Tulsa Dream Center Executive Director Pastor Tim Newton said the students got into a fistfight.

Deputies said no one was shot when the gun went off, but one of the boys was hurt from the fight and treated in the ambulance at the scene. Casey Roebuck with the sheriff's office said there will be a criminal investigation because a juvenile had a gun.

She said the 911 call about shots being fired at the Dream Center, prompted a large response.

“Thankfully we got here, figured out what was going on. It’s not as dramatic as it seemed. But we’re thankful that when something like this happens, so many units initially respond so that they can lend their help if they need to,” Roebuck said.

Newton said any medical appointments scheduled for tonight at the Dream Center will be rescheduled for Friday morning.