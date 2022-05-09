Police Identify Human Remains Found In Tulsa

Monday, May 9th 2022, 9:04 am

By: News On 6

Breaking News update 5/9/2022 9:05 a.m.

Tulsa police have identified the remains of a man that were found near a McDonald's drive through in late April.

According to police, the remains were identified as Troy Lee Enix.

Police say Enix had been missing from his family since September of 2021.

Police say at the time of his disappearance, Enix was considered endangered due to health problems "that would likely lead to his death if he was not properly medicated."

According to police, foul play is not suspected in his death.





This is a breaking news update, the original story can be found below.

---

Tulsa police are investigating after finding a body near a McDonald's Drive Through on Thursday night.

Police say the body had likely been there for several months and was severely decomposed when found.

Police say just after 7 p.m. on Thursday, someone called 911 about a body found in the grass behind a fence near the McDonald's drive through near Admiral and Memorial.

They say when they first arrived, they walked right past the remains because of how much grass and vegetation was covering the bones.

Officers say they believe the remains are of a man, but they don't know the age and say there was no identification found at the scene. They say there is no immediate evidence of any struggle or trauma to the body.

According to police, the medical examiner will now work to determine how that person died and try to identify them.

Tulsa Police say if the cause of death is found to be a homicide - detectives will conduct an investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 918-596-COPS.