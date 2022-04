Thursday, April 28th 2022, 10:31 pm

By: News On 6

Tulsa's Tyler Smith Goes 24th To Dallas Cowboys

A University of Tulsa football player has been selected in the first round of the NFL Draft for a second-consecutive year.

Tyler Smith was selected 24th by the Dallas Cowboys in Thursday night’s draft, held in Las Vegas.

The offensive lineman from Fort Worth, Texas, was a redshirt sophomore with the Golden Hurricane.

In last year’s NFL Draft, TU star Zaven Collins, from Hominy, was picked 16th by the Arizona Cardinals.