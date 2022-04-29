Tulsa Ballet Brings 'Sharing Dance Day' To Tulsa

Friday, April 29th 2022, 4:36 pm

Saturday is Sharing Dance Day when people of all ages, cultures, and abilities will be united through dance.

Tulsa Ballet teamed up with Canada's National Ballet School this spring to bring the program to the states. Tulsa Ballet leaders say this event encourages people to be active and healthy and to express themselves through dance, no matter the experience.

The Sharing Dance Program started in Toronto as a flash mob, and now it reaches people across Canada. Director of Education Arlene Minkhorst says Tulsa Ballet is the first international partner to bring it to America. For the last two months, Tulsa Ballet offered free classes every week at its Brookside and Broken Arrow locations.

People from ages seven to adult learned the same choreography created just for this program. It's all leading up to Saturday's event when the group will perform the routine together. Minkhorst says Sharing Dance is a way to show people that no matter age, ability, or background, anyone can dance.

"I think everybody dances. One of the beautiful things about this project is that we celebrate different kinds of dance,” Minkhorst said. "We celebrate that everybody can enjoy dance at any age and just have fun doing it."

The Sharing Dance Day event is at Guthrie Green on Saturday at 3 p.m.