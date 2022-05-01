Cadaver Dogs Searching For Missing Man Near Pawhuska

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 9:43 pm

A family is still desperate for answers more than a year after their loved one went missing.

Search crews spent Saturday looking through an area outside of Pawhuska for Eddie Walker.

Walker went missing from Arkansas City, Kansas, back in September of 2020.

Marcia Crandall, Walker’s aunt, said her family hopes this search will finally bring them answers.

“We appreciate every little bit of help that we can get,” said Crandall. “To be able to find a conclusion to the questions that we have.”

The Osage County Sheriff’s Department and K9 Search Oklahoma teamed up to search an area near the location Walker's vehicle was found.

Sheriff Eddie Virden said even with the challenges of searching an area like this one, he remains optimistic.

“It’s a large area, fairly wooded, fairly rough area, so we’re hopeful we can get some answers today,” said Virden.

The cadaver dogs used in Saturday’s search were also involved in the Wesley Stillsmoking case a little more than a month ago.

Stillsmoking had been missing for more than three years when his remains were found.

The dogs’ handler said she is honored to be able to help those who are missing someone.

“We do it because we want to help bring resolution to families, help provide answers to families,” said Molly Gibb, who works with K9 Search Oklahoma.

Crandall says she won’t stop looking for her nephew.

“You have lots of feelings, and emotions, that go through situations like this,” said Crandall. “As you work through those feelings and emotions, it all comes down to the love that you have for an individual.”

If you have any information about what happened to Eddie Walker, you are encouraged to call the sheriff’s office.