Crash Near Creek County Speedway Injures 2, Kellyville Police Investigating

Saturday, April 30th 2022, 10:15 pm

By: News On 6

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP said two people were hurt after a crash at the Creek County Speedway on Saturday.

Troopers said they were called to the scene at around 8 p.m.

They report that a vehicle headed south on State Highway 66 in front of the racetrack turned in front of another vehicle headed north.

Troopers said the first car hit the second car, then swerved into two pedestrians standing in the grass nearby.

Both of those pedestrians were injured and taken to the hospital.

Troopers said neither of the drivers showed and signs of impairment and no one has been arrested.