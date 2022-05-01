1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Court Hearing Happening Monday

Sunday, May 1st 2022, 1:18 pm

By: News On 6

Survivors and descendants of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will be back in court Monday for another hearing in a lawsuit they've filed against the City of Tulsa and other agencies.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for survivors and descendants said those groups set the massacre into motion, and ever since, have continued to discriminate and segregate Tulsa through policies to push Black residents north with urban renewal, redlining and favoring white developers.

The defense said the statute of limitations has run out, the state has immunity and the issues raised of systemic racism can't be resolved by the courts.

The hearing will start at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Justice for Greenwood is holding a prayer rally at 6:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Baptist Church.



