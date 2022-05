Sunday, May 1st 2022, 9:27 pm

By: News On 6

Reduced Adoption Fees On Monday To Help 'Empty The Shelters'

Several Green Country animal shelters will participate in an "Empty the Shelters" event on Monday.

Some shelters will have reduced adoption fees to encourage people take an animal into their home.

Participating shelters in the event include the Humane Society of Tulsa, Sand Springs Animal Welfare, Washington County SPCA and Pets and People Humane Sociaty Inc.

This is part of Bissell Pet Foundation's national spring event.