Monday, May 2nd 2022, 6:12 am

By: News On 6

Tulsa police are investigating a homicide near 71st and Sheridan on Monday morning.

Police say it started after officers received a call from a man who said he may have shot his wife.

Officers responded to the scene and found a woman who had been shot twice in the upper torso and shell casings near by.

According to police, the man is now in custody.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting.





