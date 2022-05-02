Judge To Decide If Public Nuisance Lawsuit About 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Will Move Forward

Monday, May 2nd 2022, 8:23 am

A Tulsa County judge on Monday could decide whether to throw out a public nuisance lawsuit about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, or let it move forward in court.

The lawsuit was filed against the City, the Tulsa Regional Chamber, the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and others, back in 2020.

The city and other defendants asked the judge to dismiss the case and she could make a decision on that Monday afternoon in court.

The lawsuit calls for the creation of a Victims Compensation Fund.

Plaintiffs also want a scholarship program benefitting descendants, and immunity from all city and county taxes, for the next 99 years for massacre descendants.

It also calls for payment of all outstanding claims from the massacre made by Greenwood residents, and a new hospital and urgent care center, named after massacre victim Dr. A.C. Jackson.

Last week, the attorney representing the plaintiffs, Damario Solomon-Simmons, held a press conference encouraging people to show their support in court today.

“Just so everyone is clear, at this hearing what we're asking for is just the opportunity to prove what happened during the massacre. We still don't really know - we know maybe 5% of what actually happened during the massacre,” Solomon-Simmons said.

A Tulsa city councilor, a TPS school board member, and others stood in solidarity at the press conference held at the Greenwood Cultural Center last week.

“What we must have, which we have not had in the past, is a true willingness, a desire to do something that is beyond apologizing. Beyond just talking about it. Beyond studying 1921, which was very necessary. Those were steps in this process. Now we, as in this generation, we need to make sure we've taken it to that next step, of repair, of justice,” District 1 City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper said.

The city has no comment on the lawsuit because it doesn't comment on pending litigation.