Monday, May 2nd 2022, 4:31 pm

By: News On 6

Police Arrest Man They Say Helped Steal A Truck At Gunpoint

A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of helping someone steal a truck over the weekend.

Officers said Ashton Ball helped another person with a carjacking near 15th and Yale on Saturday. Police said the victim had a gun pointed at him before the suspect drove off with their truck.

Officers found the truck on Sunday and tried to pull Ball over, but he drove off.

Ball eventually crashed in a neighborhood and was arrested.

Police are still looking for the second suspect.