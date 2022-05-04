Watch: Preparations Underway For The Alumni Silent Auction At The State FFA Convention

Wednesday, May 4th 2022, 10:18 am

By: News On 6

The State FFA Convention is back in downtown Tulsa.

Thousands of students are in town from around Oklahoma, and one part of the event is the Alumni Silent Auction. The items in the silent auction are custom-made by FFA students and all the money goes back to benefit the organization.

While the sessions are going on at the BOK Center, the Alumni Silent Auction is open for bidders. Items are provided by FFA chapters and donations are from industry sponsors and supporters. Some of the student-made projects include cornhole sets, fire pits, and planter boxes.

A special tool in the ag mechanic shop is used to make metal cut-outs like an FFA logo or the state of Oklahoma. Students also grow and produce things in their greenhouses. The money funds scholarship programs and events like the Future Agricultural Education Teacher Academy. Former FFA President and Silent Auction Manager Tanner Taylor says the auction typically raises around $20,000.

"They make all of these projects themselves and they have a lot of pride when they deliver those to them. That's one of my favorite things about the auction, it's student-made and student-produced and it goes back to benefit the students,” Taylor said.

The FFA Convention wraps up Wednesday evening. It will be in Tulsa again for next year's event.